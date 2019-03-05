Reserve Silica & Landsburg Mine Site Cleanup

On Monday, March 4, the Area Council held its monthly meeting received an update on the cleanup status, under the State’s Model Toxics Control Act (MTCA), for both the Landsburg and Re- serve Silica mine sites. Guest speakers, respectively, were: (1) State Department of Ecology’s (DOE’s) Jerome Cruz and Brad Petrovich and (2) DOE’s Tim O’Connor and Alan Noell.

Landsburg Mine Site MTCA Cleanup

The site is a former underground coal mine located ~1.5 mi northwest of Ravensdale (south of Summit-Landsburg Rd, north of Kent-Kangley Rd). The Cedar River is ~500 ft north of the site. The former mine site occupies property currently owned by Palmer Coking Coal and formerly by Plum Creek. During the late 1960s to late 1970s industrial wastes (in ~4,500 drums) were disposed in the trench (20-60 ft deep; ~100 ft wide) that formed above the former coal seam. DOE has found no groundwater contamination in a variety of test wells dug over several years (DOE tests for ~120 chemicals). This site is now being monitored and subject to cleanup under the State’s MTCA.

A Consent Decree for cleanup under the MTCA was agreed to with Potentially Liable Parties in November 2017. Since then engineering design is complete; cleanup construction is nearly done in- cluding clearing and grubbing to access key part of the site, sentinel wells have been installed; and groundwater is being monitored quarterly.

DOE is working to ensure there is no detectable contamination of nearby private wells to the northwest and the Cedar River. Consequently, groundwater has been monitored at the site using 10 monitoring wells set at various depths and locations. The groundwater was analyzed for around 220 contaminants in order to detect any potential contamination coming from the waste area. Low levels of 1,4-Dioxane were found at several monitoring wells on the site that exceed allowable levels under MTCA standards. Three additional monitoring wells were installed to further investigate the 1,4-Diox- ane near the north portal of the trench. Chemical validation has yet to be completed.

1,4-Dioxane is a man-made industrial chemical that is mixable in water. It is used as a stabilizer for chlorinated solvents and is a byproduct in many products. It is a likely human carcinogen and low- level exposure over a lifetime can increase the risk of cancer. Arsenic also has been detected in one deep interior well.

Long-term groundwater monitoring will be conducted. The Final Cleanup Plan calls for putting in clean fill and capping the trench with a clay-like material. Alongside the cap will be diversion ditches to capture excess surface water draining off the cap. Contingency plans for any contaminated water include pumping out, containing, treating, and discharging it.

More information can be found on the Area Council’s web site: www.gmvuac.org, which has links to the DOE presentation materials and all related information.