5th District Lawmakers to Host Town Halls on March 16

Residents are encouraged to attend one of a series of town halls with 5th district legislators on Saturday, March 16 at 10:00 a.m. at the Tahoma High School Performing Arts Center, at 12:30 p.m. at Issaquah’s Blakely Hall and at 2:30 p.m. at the North Bend Library. Lawmakers will give an update on the current legislative session and answer questions from constituents on a range of issues.

WHO: State legislators for the 5th Legislative District: Sen. Mark Mullet, Rep. Bill Ramos, Rep. Lisa Callan

WHAT: 5th Legislative District Town Halls

WHERE:

10 – 11 a.m. – Tahoma High School Performing Arts Center

23499 SE Tahoma Way, Maple Valley, WA 98038

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Issaquah Blakely Hall

2550 NE Park Dr., Issaquah, WA 98029

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. – North Bend Library

115 E 4th St, North Bend, WA 98045

WHEN: Saturday, March 16