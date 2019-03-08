Black Diamond Library March 2019 Events

Black Diamond Library
24707 Roberts Drive
Black Diamond, WA 98010
360.886.1105
Family Story Times
Monday, March 4, 11 and 25, 10:30am
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Social time follows.
IdeaX Playground: Makey Makey
Monday, March 11, 4pm
Ages 8 to 13.
Combined with the internet, Makey Makey turns everyday objects into touchpads. Want to make a gummy worm piano? How about one with bananas? Come explore the possibilities in this drop-in, hands-on program.
Family Book Club in Spanish
Mi Propio Cuartito
Wednesday, March 13, 6pm
A reading program in Spanish for ages 5 to 10 accompanied by their families.
Learn through discussion and fun activities. Analyze stories, learn new vocabulary and develop critical thinking and comprehension skills in Spanish.
Block Party! LEGO @ the Library
Monday, March 25, 3:30pm
All ages welcome.
Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire event or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks, you supply the imagination! Other building supplies like straws and connectors will also be provided.
Friends of the Black Diamond Library Meeting
Tuesday, March 19, 7pm
This nonprofit group supports the Black Diamond Library through fundraising, sponsorship of programs and services and increasing awareness of the library’s vital community role. Join us!