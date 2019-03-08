Black Diamond Library March 2019 Events

Black Diamond Library

24707 Roberts Drive

Black Diamond, WA 98010

360.886.1105

Children & Families

Family Story Times

Monday, March 4, 11 and 25, 10:30am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Social time follows.

IdeaX Playground: Makey Makey

Monday, March 11, 4pm

Ages 8 to 13.

Combined with the internet, Makey Makey turns everyday objects into touchpads. Want to make a gummy worm piano? How about one with bananas? Come explore the possibilities in this drop-in, hands-on program.

Family Book Club in Spanish

Mi Propio Cuartito

Wednesday, March 13, 6pm

A reading program in Spanish for ages 5 to 10 accompanied by their families.

Learn through discussion and fun activities. Analyze stories, learn new vocabulary and develop critical thinking and comprehension skills in Spanish.

Block Party! LEGO @ the Library

Monday, March 25, 3:30pm

All ages welcome.

Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire event or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks, you supply the imagination! Other building supplies like straws and connectors will also be provided.

Adults

Friends of the Black Diamond Library Meeting

Tuesday, March 19, 7pm

This nonprofit group supports the Black Diamond Library through fundraising, sponsorship of programs and services and increasing awareness of the library’s vital community role. Join us!