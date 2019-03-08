Covington Library March 2019 Events

Covington Library
27100 164th Avenue SE
Covington, WA 98042
253.630.8761
Infant & Young Toddler Story Times
Monday, March 4, 11, 18 and 25, 10:30am and 11:15am
Newborn to 24 months with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Toddler Story Times
Tuesday, March 5, 12, 19 and 26, 10:30am
Ages 2 to 3 with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Family Story Times with Stay & Play
Tuesday, March 5, 12, 19 and 26, 11:15am
All ages with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Block Party! LEGO @ the Library
Wednesday, March 6, 13, 20 and 27, 6-7:30pm
All ages welcome.
Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire event or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks; you supply the imagination! Other building supplies and games will also be provided.
Reading with Rover
Sunday, March 17, 1-2pm
For school-age children with adult.
Build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog in a welcoming environment.
Reading with Rover is a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries throughout the greater Seattle area.
Game On!
Thursday, March 7 and 21, 4-5:30pm
Middle and high school ages.
Hang out, snack and play Switch, Wii U, Xbox One and Xbox 360 games!
Art Club
Thursday, March 14, 3:30-5pm
Middle and high school ages.
Hang out with other artists and unleash your creativity through guided and not-so-guided activities.
Tabletop Gaming
Sunday, March 24, 1:30-3:30pm
All ages welcome.
Do you like tabletop games? Meet local game designers, see demonstrations of games that are still being created, and get a chance to play new games that have not been published yet!
Harry Potter Club
Thursday, March 28, 4-5:30pm
Middle and high school ages.
Join other Potterheads to talk about the wizarding world, watch movies, plan events, organize volunteer projects and fight dark magic the last Thursday of each month.
Citizenship Classes
Saturday, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 10am
Learn how to become a United States Citizen.
Information Session with the Multi-Service Center
Saturday, March 2, 10am-1pm
Drop by the Covington Library lobby to chat with representatives from the Multi-Service Center. Be sure to stop by the table in the front of the building to ask questions about housing, job searching, paying the bills or a host of other services.
Machine Sewing Basics
Saturday, March 2, 1:30pm
Learn the basics of machine sewing while completing a simple project with Sew Up Seattle instructors.
Limited to 12. Registration required beginning February 16.
English as a Second Language (ESL) Classes
Mondays and Wednesdays, 6pm
Learn English grammar, reading, writing, and conversation skills with an experienced instructor.
For registration information, call Green River College at 253.833.9111 ext. 2315.
Friends of the Covington Library Meeting
Tuesday, March 5, 7:30pm
This nonprofit group supports the Covington Library through fundraising, sponsorship of programs and services and increasing awareness of the library’s vital community role. Join us!
Talk Time Classes
Thursday, March 7, 14, 21 and 28, 6pm
Practice speaking English with other English language learners
How Ceramic History Shapes What We Create
A “GRC in the Community” Workshop
Thursday, March 7, 6:30pm
Join Paul Metivier for a fascinating glimpse into the history of ceramics and how it informs what we create today.
Covington Adult Book Group
Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows by Balli Kaur Jaswal
Thursday, March 21, 2-3pm
Yarnwork 101
Saturday, March 23, 11am
Ages 12 to adult.
Jump into the wonderful world of fiber arts at your library. Join local experts to learn the basics of knitting or crochet and then work with them on your first project to take home with you.
All supplies provided. No experience necessary.
Please register.
Computer Classes
Register in person, online or call 253.630.8761.
One-on-One Computer Help
Saturday, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2pm or 2:30pm
Microsoft Publisher 2016
Monday, March 11, 7pm
Internet Levels 1 & 2
Monday, March 18, 7pm
Computer Basics
Monday, March 25, 7pm