Covington Library March 2019 Events

Covington Library

27100 164th Avenue SE

Covington, WA 98042

253.630.8761

Children & Families

Infant & Young Toddler Story Times

Monday, March 4, 11, 18 and 25, 10:30am and 11:15am

Newborn to 24 months with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Toddler Story Times

Tuesday, March 5, 12, 19 and 26, 10:30am

Ages 2 to 3 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Family Story Times with Stay & Play

Tuesday, March 5, 12, 19 and 26, 11:15am

All ages with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Block Party! LEGO @ the Library

Wednesday, March 6, 13, 20 and 27, 6-7:30pm

All ages welcome.

Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire event or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks; you supply the imagination! Other building supplies and games will also be provided.

Reading with Rover

Sunday, March 17, 1-2pm

For school-age children with adult.

Build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog in a welcoming environment.

Reading with Rover is a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries throughout the greater Seattle area.

Teens

Game On!

Thursday, March 7 and 21, 4-5:30pm

Middle and high school ages.

Hang out, snack and play Switch, Wii U, Xbox One and Xbox 360 games!

Art Club

Thursday, March 14, 3:30-5pm

Middle and high school ages.

Hang out with other artists and unleash your creativity through guided and not-so-guided activities.

Tabletop Gaming

Sunday, March 24, 1:30-3:30pm

All ages welcome.

Do you like tabletop games? Meet local game designers, see demonstrations of games that are still being created, and get a chance to play new games that have not been published yet!

Harry Potter Club

Thursday, March 28, 4-5:30pm

Middle and high school ages.

Join other Potterheads to talk about the wizarding world, watch movies, plan events, organize volunteer projects and fight dark magic the last Thursday of each month.

Adults

Citizenship Classes

Saturday, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 10am

Learn how to become a United States Citizen.

Information Session with the Multi-Service Center

Saturday, March 2, 10am-1pm

Drop by the Covington Library lobby to chat with representatives from the Multi-Service Center. Be sure to stop by the table in the front of the building to ask questions about housing, job searching, paying the bills or a host of other services.

Machine Sewing Basics

Saturday, March 2, 1:30pm

Learn the basics of machine sewing while completing a simple project with Sew Up Seattle instructors.

Limited to 12. Registration required beginning February 16.

English as a Second Language (ESL) Classes

Mondays and Wednesdays, 6pm

Learn English grammar, reading, writing, and conversation skills with an experienced instructor.

For registration information, call Green River College at 253.833.9111 ext. 2315.

Friends of the Covington Library Meeting

Tuesday, March 5, 7:30pm

This nonprofit group supports the Covington Library through fundraising, sponsorship of programs and services and increasing awareness of the library’s vital community role. Join us!

Talk Time Classes

Thursday, March 7, 14, 21 and 28, 6pm

Practice speaking English with other English language learners

How Ceramic History Shapes What We Create

A “GRC in the Community” Workshop

Thursday, March 7, 6:30pm

Join Paul Metivier for a fascinating glimpse into the history of ceramics and how it informs what we create today.

Covington Adult Book Group

Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows by Balli Kaur Jaswal

Thursday, March 21, 2-3pm

Yarnwork 101

Saturday, March 23, 11am

Ages 12 to adult.

Jump into the wonderful world of fiber arts at your library. Join local experts to learn the basics of knitting or crochet and then work with them on your first project to take home with you.

All supplies provided. No experience necessary.

Please register.

Computer Classes

Register in person, online or call 253.630.8761.

One-on-One Computer Help

Saturday, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2pm or 2:30pm

Microsoft Publisher 2016

Monday, March 11, 7pm

Internet Levels 1 & 2

Monday, March 18, 7pm

Computer Basics

Monday, March 25, 7pm