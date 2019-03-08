Enumclaw Library March 2019 Events

Enumclaw Library

1700 1st Street

Enumclaw, WA 98022

360.825.2045

Children & Families

Kaleidoscope Play & Learn-Spanish

Friday, March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 27, 10:30am-12pm

Newborn to age 5 with caregiver.

Have fun singing songs, sharing books and stories, creating art and playing.

Toddler Story Times

Tuesday, March 5, 12 and 26, 10:30am

Ages 2 to 3 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Infant and Young Toddler Story Times with Stay & Play

Wednesday, March 6, 13 and 27, 10:30am

Newborn to 24 months with adult.

Stories, songs and fun

Enumclaw Children’s Book Club

Grand Canyon by Jason Chin

Tuesday, March 12, 4pm

Ages 5 to 10, accompanying adults welcome.

Meet on the 2nd Tuesday of the month for a fun book discussion and activity.

Read the book in advance or just drop in.

IdeaX Playground: Makey Makey

Thursday, March 14, 4-5pm

Ages 8 to 13.

Combined with the internet, Makey Makey turns everyday objects into touchpads. Want to make a gummy worm piano? How about one with bananas? Come explore the possibilities in this drop-in, hands-on program!

A Thousand Thanks: The Gift of Sadako and her Cranes

Wednesday, March 27, 4:30pm

Presented by Thomas Hitoshi Pruiksma.

Ages 7 and older.

Sadako, a Japanese girl stricken with leukemia because of the bombing of Hiroshima, follows the tradition of folding a thousand paper cranes in order to be granted a wish. Her story is told with a mixture of magic and song. A paper crane folding workshop will follow the performance.

Block Party! LEGO @ the Library

Thursday, March 28, 3:30-5pm

All ages welcome.

Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire event or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks, you supply the imagination! Other building supplies like straws and connectors will also be provided.

Teens

Study Zone

Wednesday, March 6, 13, 20 and 27, 4-6pm

Grades K-12.

Need a study buddy? Drop in during scheduled Study Zone hours for FREE homework help from a volunteer tutor.

Teen Advisory Board

Wednesday, March 13, 4pm

Grades 9-12.

Make new friends and lean into leadership as a Teen Advocate! Discuss topics that matter to you and have voice in library programs for tweens and teens. Earn volunteer credit as you attend meetings and work with the Teen Services Librarian to create, plan and promote community-focused events.

Drawn Batik Craft Workshop

Saturday, March 23, 1pm

For tweens and teens ages 11 and older. Parents welcome.

Batik is an art practiced around the world. Discover a technique used in Indonesia and create a design on muslin fabric with glue that can be painted.

All supplies provided.

Registration required beginning March 2.

Adults

AARP Tax Help

Saturday, March 2, 9, 16 and 30, 10am

Thursday, March 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10am

Get free individualized tax preparation assistance provided by trained AARP Foundation volunteers.

No age or income limits.

Please bring picture I.D., documented proof of Social Security Number, and last year’s return as well as any current tax documents.

Call or come in to make an appointment, 360.825.2045.

Talk Time Classes

Tuesday, March 19, 9:30am

Meets at JJ Smith Elementary.

Tuesday, March 12 and 26, 6:30pm

Meets at Enumclaw Library.

Practice speaking English with other English language learners. Classes are free – join any time! Registration not required. Call 360.825.2045 for information.

Need Help from DSHS?

Wednesday, March 13, 20 and 27, 12pm

The Department of Social and Health Services is a lifeline providing the basics of daily living to Washington residents who are in need of some assistance. DSHS and its partners provide protection, comfort, food assistance, cash assistance and a host of other services.

Stop by the table to ask questions, get advice and sign up for assistance.

No appointment necessary.

Discover Your Family History: an introduction to genealogy

Saturday, March 9, 10:30am

Interested in tracing your family history but don’t know where to start? This session will walk you through the early steps of this exciting pastime. Learn how to start filling out pedigree charts and interviewing relatives before you sit down at the computer, discover free sources online and at the library, and explore the different types of books and magazines to help you on your way.

For beginners.

Friends of the Enumclaw Library Meeting

Wednesday, March 13, 12pm

Be a friend of the Enumclaw Library! Learn about exciting opportunities to show your support for your community through fundraising activities, sponsorship of programs and increasing awareness of the library’s role.

Enumclaw Library Book Group

The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea

Wednesday, March 13, 2pm

Reach Enumclaw Legal Clinic

Thursday, March 14 and 28, 5:30-7:30pm

Reach Enumclaw is a free legal clinic open to all local residents on a first come, first served basis.

Washington attorneys will meet with clients via the Internet for a half hour to consult on legal issues including: family law, landlord tenant, creditor debtor, contract disputes and others.

For more information, 206.398.4319.

Tabletop Tuesday

Tuesday, March 19, 6:30pm

Teens and adults welcome! Ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by adult.

Drop in on the third Tuesday of every month for tabletop gaming fun.