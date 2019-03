Greenbridge Library

9720 8th Avenue SW

Seattle, WA 98106

206.762.1682

Tweens & Teens

Michael P. Anderson Aerospace Program

Tuesday, March 12, 4pm

For tween and teens.

The Michael P. Anderson Memorial Aerospace program is focused on supporting students explore STEM and aviation careers. Come to the library and learn about all of the exciting opportunities in science, tech, engineering, math and aviation.