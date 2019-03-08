Maple Valley Library March 2019 Events

Maple Valley Library

21844 SE 248th Street

Maple Valley, WA 98038

425.432.4620

Children & Families

Preschool Story Times

Tuesday, March 5, 19 and 26, 10:30am

Wednesday, March 6, 20 and 27, 10:30am

Ages 3 to 7 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Little Library Scientists: Exploring Liquids and Solids

Tuesday, March 12 and Friday, March 15, 11am

Ages 3 to 6 with participating adult.

Young science explorers will join Librarian Sharon for stories and hands on science activities. Learn about liquids, gasses and solids through simple experiments. Make it rain, make raisins dance and more! This program is 30 minutes long and moves fast so don’t be late or you’ll miss something fun!

Please register beginning February 26, 10am.

Maple Valley Library Guild Family BINGO Night!

Friday, March 29, 7-8:30pm

Join the Maple Valley Library Guild and community for a night of BINGO fun to help support programs at the library. There will be snacks, great prizes and activities for kids.

Bingo cards are $2 each, additional donations are always welcome (including books).

Credit cards accepted.

Pre-order tickets by March 22 by emailing maple.valley.library.guild@gmail.com .

Tweens & Teens

Cosplay Makeup Workshop

Saturday, March 9, 1pm

Ages 12 to adult.

Take your cosplay to the next level with a makeup tutorial from a professional makeup artist! PNTA’s makeup artists will show you the basics of cosplay makeup and answer any questions you have about the look you’re creating. Afterward, practice the techniques you learn in this hands-on workshop.

Registration required beginning February 16.

Meet & Make: Cosplay Workshop

Saturday, March 9, 3pm

Ages 12 to adult.

Meet and take photos with professional cosplayer Mary Freeman of Avia Cosplay! Learn practical tips for how to make and wear a complete outfit and get answers to your cosplay questions

All supplies provided.

Registration required beginning February 16.

Teen Advisory Board

Tuesday, March 12, 4pm

Grades 6-12.

Make new friends and lean into leadership as a Teen Advocate! Discuss topics that matter to you and have voice in library programs for tweens and teens.

Study Zone

Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 5-7pm

Grades K-12.

Need a study buddy? Drop in during scheduled Study Zone hours for FREE homework help from a volunteer tutor.

Adults

One-on-One Computer Help

Thursday, March 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2pm

Get help for your computers and technology questions from a Tech Tutor Volunteer!

Call for an appointment, 425.432.4620.

Maple Valley Library Tuesday Evening Book Group

I Am, I Am, I Am by Maggie O’Farrell

Tuesday, March 12, 7pm

Between the Covers/Wednesday Morning Book Group

In the Midst of Winter by Isabel Allende

Wednesday, March 13, 10am

Computer Class: Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 Level 1

Thursday, March 14, 7pm

Learn how to create a slideshow presentation for school, work or home.

Must be able to use the mouse and keyboard.

Registration begins February 27 online, in person or call 425.432.4620.

Simple Mends

Saturday, March 16, 1:30pm

Join Sew Up Seattle in a workshop teaching skills to do simple sewing mends.

Using machines or hand sewing for rips, hems, buttons, etc.

Participants are encouraged to bring items for help with sewing repair or mending work.

Registration required beginning March 2.

Computer Class: Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 Level 2

Thursday, March 28, 7pm

Learn and practice more skills with PowerPoint.

Registration begins March 13 online, in person or call 425.432.4620.