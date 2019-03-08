Renton Highlands Library March 2019 Events

Renton Highlands Library

2801 NE 10th Street

Renton, WA 98056

425.277.1831

Children & Families

Spanish Story Times

Friday, March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 11am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Family Story Times

Tuesday, March 5, 12, 19 and 26, 10am and 11:30am

For families with children ages 2 to 8, but all ages welcome.

Stories, songs and fun!

Evening Family Story Times

Wednesday, March 6, 13, 20 and 27, 7pm

For families with children ages 2 to 8, but all ages welcome.

Stories, songs and fun!

The Big Play Date

Monday, March 11, 10am-12pm

For families with children newborn to age 6, but all ages welcome.

Drop in for interactive, play-centered activities. Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development.

Board Game Afternoon

Fridays, 4-6pm

All ages and skill levels welcome.

Learn to play chess or explore other board games at the library with your family and friends.

Tweens & Teens

Study Zone

Call the library or go online for current schedule.

Grades K-12.

Drop in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.

The Rules of Dating

Thursday, March 21, 7pm

Presented by Andie Lyons, MTS, Health Educator, Family Planning Public Health – Seattle & King County Teen Clinic.

For teens and adults.

There’s no handbook for relationships, but there are things you can do to make your own rules to stay safe and have fun. Explore ideas about getting together, dating and (yes) breaking up while staying healthy and happy.

Respecting the Rainbow: LGBTQ+ 101 for Parents and Students

Thursday, March 28, 7pm

Presented by Andie Lyons, MTS, Health Educator, Family Planning Public Health – Seattle & King County Teen Clinic.

For teens and adults.

Sexual orientation can be confusing, with so many new identity terms and definitions it can be hard to keep up! In this 101 workshop, learn language and definitions and begin exploring the “Gender and Sexuality Universe” that we all live in. Together, we can create safe and welcoming spaces for ALL young people.

Adults

One-on-One Computer Help

Sunday, March 3, 2pm

Wednesday, March 13 and 27, 6pm

TechTutor volunteers are here for you to help with computer basics, Microsoft Office, Internet, email and computer learning resources.

No appointment necessary, assistance provided on a drop-in basis.

From Awkward to Awesome: Talking to Your Kids About Sex

Thursday, March 14, 7pm

Presented by Andie Lyons, MTS, Health Educator, Family Planning Public Health – Seattle & King County Teen Clinic.

Suitable for parents of children and teens.

Are you terrified of “the talk?” You don’t have to be!

Teens are listening to their parents and you have the best information to share! This one hour workshop will equip you with the skills to start conversations, answer questions, and share your family values around sexual health and relationships with your children.

Sketching Family Histories

Tuesday, March 19, 7pm

Presented by Silver Kite Community Arts, LLC.

Learn how to create an ink and watercolor sketchbook to capture family stories and memories. Gain basic drawing and watercolor techniques, explore ways to organize a family history sketchbook and share personal memories with other participants.

Bring personal family photos to the workshop if you like, but not required.

Registration begins February 19, 7pm.

Social Services Connections – Healthcare and More

Mondays, 10am-2pm

Learn more about no/low cost medical care, food banks and health insurance resources on the Eastside and near Renton. Join a representative of the International Community Health Services to learn about resources nearby for you and your family.

Free, no appointment necessary.

Citizenship Classes

Mondays, 7pm

Learn how to become a US Citizen.

AARP Tax Help

Thursdays, 10:30am-4pm

Saturdays, 12-4pm

Get free individualized tax preparation assistance provided by trained AARP volunteers. No age or income limits. No complex or business returns.

Please bring picture I.D., documented proof of Social Security Number and last year’s return as well as any current tax documents.

By appointment only.

To make or cancel an appointment, call 425.919.6419 or email TaxaideRHL@comcast.net and leave a message with your name and phone number.

Talk Time Classes

Saturdays, 10am

Practice speaking English with other English language learners.