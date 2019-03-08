Renton Library March 2019 Events

Renton Library

100 Mill Avenue S

Renton, WA 98057

425.226.6043

Children & Families

Family Story Times

Monday, March 4, 11, 18 and 25, 10am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Spanish Story Times

Tuesday, March 5, 12, 19 and 26, 10:30am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Reading with Rover

Tuesday, March 12, 6pm

Ages 4 and older, ages 6 and younger with adult.

Build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog in a welcoming environment. Reading with Rover is a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries throughout the greater Seattle area.

Please, Please Mr. Postman: Write Letters

Wednesday, March 20, 4pm

Ages 4 and older with adult.

Would you like to send a letter or postcard to friends or family to make their day a little brighter? You can also write to someone you’ve never met. We will send letters to children in hospitals to cheer them up. We’ll have blank postcards ready for you to design and decorate.

We’ll supply the stamps, too.

STEM: Building Bridges

Thursday, March 28, 10am

Ages 3 to 5 with adult.

Have fun building different bridges, guess and test how much weight each can hold. Come learn and explore at the library!

Please register online or call 425.226.6043 beginning March 7, 10am

Tweens & Teens

Renton Teen Round Table

Wednesday, March 13, 4:30pm

Grades 7-12.

Renton Teen Round Table (or RT2 for short) is the teen leadership group of the Renton libraries. This is a forum to give teens leadership opportunities and a voice in planning programs/events for Renton area libraries and their community.

Students will earn volunteer credit for their participation.

Study Zone

Call the library or go online for current schedule.

Grades K-12.

Drop in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.

Adults

English as a Second Language (ESL) Classes

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12-3pm

No class March 26 and 28.

Learn English grammar, reading, writing and conversation skills with an experienced instructor.

Neighborhood Legal Clinics

Tuesdays, 6:30pm

The King County Bar Association provides free 30-minute consultations with volunteer attorneys to any King County residents with civil legal issues. This clinic location is in partnership with the Loren Miller Bar Association which provides a safe space for clients of color. Attorneys cannot represent clients but can refer to other assistance.

Available by appointment only. Please call 206.267.7070 between 9am and 12pm, Tuesday through Thursday, to schedule an appointment.

A.R.I.S.E. Shelter Intake

Wednesdays, 1-3pm

Catholic Community Services staff will be available for intake sessions for the A.R.I.S.E. shelter on a first come, first served basis. The A.R.I.S.E. shelter is open 365 days a year serving single adult homeless men age 18 and older.

Must bring a form of picture ID for intake.

Employment and Training Help

Thursday, March 7, 10am-12pm

Puget Sound Training Center will be available to answer your questions about free help for finding a job, forklift certification, CPR and computer skills. Drop-in to explore your opportunities.

Career & Tuition Help

Friday, March 8 and 22, 10:30am-2:30pm

Renton Technical College will be available to answer questions about a variety of programs that offer free tuition for a new career.

Birds and Climate Change

Saturday, March 9, 11am

Join Jay Galvin and Dan Streiffert from Rainier Audubon for a brief overview of the National Audubon Society’s report on the impact climate change will have on birds in North America along with some information on how you can help. Audubon’s Birds and Climate Change Report is a first-of-its-kind study that predicts how climate change could affect the ranges of 588 North American birds.

Horror in Film and Lit Series

Lovecraft Country Book Discussion

Saturday, March 9, 2pm

Get Out Film and Discussion

Saturday, March 23, 1pm

Rated R.

First come, first seated.

Startup 425 Foundations

Have a great idea for a product or business? Not sure how to get started? Join Startup 425, King County Library System, and seasoned professionals from SCORE for a series of workshops focused on bringing your ideas to reality, from developing a business plan to crafting a financing and marketing strategy. Includes light refreshments.

Class size is limited to 20 participants.

Please register.

Ideation

Monday, March 11, 6:30pm

Ideation: Develop and assess your idea to determine whether it might be viable as a product. Discuss the ideation process with a panel of entrepreneurs and business owners.

Business Plans

Monday, March 25, 6:30pm

Understand the business planning process and what elements are crucial when developing your plan.

Health Insurance Information

Friday, March 15, 1-4pm

Staff from Community Health Plan of Washington will be available to help you understand your health insurance options and guide you through the process.

Scarecrow Video Silver Screeners Presents: A Hard Day’s Night

Tuesday, March 19, 4:30pm

Join us for a free movie each month.

Post-film discussion moderated by Scarecrow Video.

Renton River Runs Under It Book Group

The Swans of Fifth Avenue by Melanie Benjamin

Thursday, March 21, 7pm

Side Hustles for Creative Types

Saturday, March 23, 11am

Presented by Jeff Leisawitz, author/musician/producer.

Looking for a gig that could make you some extra cash? Ready to be your own boss? Creating a fulfilling and potentially profitable side hustle could be the way to go. Come find out how!