Black Diamond Fire new Rescue Tools

Mountain View Fire visited the Black Diamond Council meeting on Thursday, March 8, to thank the Council and display the new Black Diamond Fire Department rescue tools.

In 2018, the council approved funding to replace rescue tools, enabling the Department to replace all of its aging hydraulic rescue tools, known as the “Jaws of Life”.

This set of tools are now on Fire Engine 98 out of the Lake Sawyer Station. These new generation electric powered tools have increased tool speed, decreased weight and lower noise levels than the old rescue tools. They are also specially designed to cut new car construction and harder metals.

Prior to being placed into service, all firefighters were instructed in the operation of the new tools and participated in hands on training, practicing on autos that were provided by Royal Towing of Black Diamond.

The Council thanked the Firefighters for attending the meeting and for their service to the community.

Mountain View Fire & Rescue would like to thank the Black Diamond Council for partnering with us to continue to offer the best possible public safety to our community! Mountain View provides emergency medical and fire services to the City under an interlocal agreement.