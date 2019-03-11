Black Diamond Police News Updated 3-12-19

On 02/11/19, an officer responded to Royal Towing and stood by while a subject removed personal items from a vehicle that had been towed.

On 02/11/19, an officer responded to the 32700 block of 2nd Avenue in reference to a parked vehicle blocking a driveway. The owner was located and the vehicle was moved.

On 2/12/19, officers responded to the 22200 block of SE 295 PL for a suspicious noise. The reporting party heard several bangs that they believed were gunshots or transformers. Officers checked the area and found several homes without power and PSE working in the area. No evidence of what caused the noise was found.

On 2/12/19, officers responded across the city to multiple storm related calls. Officers assisted the City of Black Diamond Public Works with clearing roads of debris, snow, and water. Officers assisted the Fire Department with downed power lines. Officers also responded to building alarms likely caused by power surges

On 02/12/2019, an officer responded to a domestic dispute that occurred in the 25700 block of Lawson Street. The suspect had left the scene. Assault 4 charges were forwarded to the prosecutor for a filing decision.

On 02/14/19, at approximately 14:30 hours, an Officer was backing a patrol vehicle into a driveway and struck a parked vehicle on the roadway. There was minimal damage to the driver’s side front quarter panel to the patrol vehicle and no damage to the rear bumper of the parked pickup.

On 2/14/19, Black Diamond Officers were notified of a citizen requesting someone be trespassed from their property. The individual to be trespassed was later served with a trespass notice.

On 2/14/2019, officers contacted a wanted subject at a residence in the 32600 block of 224th PL SE. The subject was placed under arrest without incident and later booked into the Issaquah Jail.

On 02/15/19, at approximately 11:27 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a suspicious e-mail. Officers were informed that a business received a suspicious e-mail. Officers arrived at the business and found the e-mail to be Spam. Officers advised the employee not to open e-mails that are questionable or appear to be Spam because a virus can be uploaded into their computer system.

On 2/15/19, at approximately 1406 hours, Black Diamond Officers were advised of a vehicle off of the roadway in the 32600 block of 3rd AVE. It was reported someone was outside of the vehicle dancing. Officers arrived on scene and contacted two individuals with the vehicle. At the conclusion of interviews, and standardized field sobriety tests, the individuals were advised to keep their vehicle on the roadway. They cleared the scene and continued southbound on 3rd AVE.

On 2/15/19, at approximately 1533 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to a blocking disabled in the 32500 block of Newcastle DR. Officers arrived on scene and noticed a truck was backed up to a driveway with tools and other project materials out and in the bed of the vehicle. The front of the vehicle was partially in the roadway. Officers contacted the vehicle owner who is the resident and advised him of the complaint. He agreed to move the vehicle as soon as his tools/materials were moved.

On 02/15/2019, at approximately 2246 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle near the 30400 block of 3rd AVE. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver, a 41 year old male, had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest out of Issaquah Police Department. The driver was cited for the speed violation and booked into Issaquah Jail for his misdemeanor warrant.

On 02/15/2019, at approximately 0244 hours, officers were dispatched to the 25200 block of Roberts DR regarding a vehicle that had gone off the roadway. After arriving and having Fire Personnel evaluate the driver, Officers determined that the driver, a 24-year-old female, was DUI. She was transported to St. Elizabeth for further testing. Officers later completed a warrant for blood and she was arrested for DUI.

On 2/17/19, officers stopped a vehicle in the 31500 block of 3rd Avenue for speed. Officers found the driver of the vehicle had a suspended drivers license. Due to the drivers extensive history of traffic violations the vehicle was impounded.

On 2/17/19, at approximately 1420 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to a theft report in the 32100 block of Sunny LN. It was reported that the victim’s vehicle had gas stolen out of it sometime between 2300 on 2-16-19 and 1100 on 2-17-19. Officers spoke with neighbors and checked the area for cameras. Nothing was seen and no cameras were in the area.