Michael Steven Stebly, a Vietnam War Veteran, lost his battle to cancer on March 4, 2019 at his home in Ravensdale, WA.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; his children Lori Solberg (Garrett), and Emily Stebly; and his granddaughters Adeline, Lila, and Olive.

The funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Dennis Stebly at Marlatt Funeral Home in Kent at 1 p.m. on March 16, 2019.

Please visit his online tribute wall at www.marlattfuneralhome.com/obituaries for more information.