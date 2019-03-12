Maple Valley Finance Department is recognized for excellence in financial reporting

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the City of Maple Valley by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR). The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

The CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential uses and user groups to read the CAFR.

The public may review the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) at www.maplevalleywa.gov/financial_reports.

Questions can be directed to Sandy Garrett, Finance Director at 425-413-8800 or sandy.garrett@maplevalleywa.gov.