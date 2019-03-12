President Approves Massive 1.5M Acre National Heritage Area

King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn is releasing the following statement concerning President Donald Trump signing legislation that makes the Mountains to Sound Greenway one of the first National Heritage Areas in Washington state.

Signed in to law this afternoon, the major lands bill includes a measure establishing the 1.5 million acre massive stretch of wilderness between Seattle and central Washington as the 50th National Heritage Area in the United States. With its National Heritage Area status, the Mountains to Sound Greenway is now eligible for federal funding opportunities that will help conserve the land. That funding will be invested in protecting natural spaces, expanding recreational opportunities, and building up local economies.

“Today’s action will benefit generations of future residents of this great state,” said Dunn, whose district includes a large portion of the greenway. “My children will now be able to explore these lands with their kids too, just as I did with my mom and brother growing up. This is a great day for all of Washington.”

Councilmember Dunn traveled to D.C. in April of last year to advocate in favor of this National Heritage Area designation. Dunn cosponsored a motion in 2012 urging Congress to recognize the Greenway. It was passed by the Council unanimously. Designation of the Greenway was then championed in the U.S. Senate by Maria Cantwell and in the House by Reps. Adam Smith and Dave Reichert during what was his final term in Congress.