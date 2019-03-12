Summit Park Weekly Update for March 4th through March 15th

  • Weather delays will push substantial completion of the project into June 2019
  • Water line connection has been completed
  • Softball field sub-grade work now complete, concrete curbs and fencing is underway
  • Restroom building foundation is complete, underground plumbing is underway
  • The site is an active construction site, authorized personnel only.
  • Sign up for project eNotifications
  • Visit the Summit Park Project page for project details.
  • View photos on the City’s Facebook page @maplevalleywa

For additional project information or if you have questions regarding this project, please email Greg Brown, Capital Projects Manager at greg.brown@maplevalleywa.gov.

#MVSummit

