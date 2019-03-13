City of Maple Valley Project Open House

Project: SR 169 Widening Project (Witte Rd to SE 240th St) Where: Lake Wilderness Lodge

When: Thursday, March 28, 2019

Time: 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm

The City of Maple Valley will be showcasing the SR 169 Widening Project moving forward to construction in April estimated completion in November 2019. The project adds a second northbound lane, providing two full travel lanes in each direction, removing the bottleneck at Witte Road. Other improvements on the east side of the corridor include a sidewalk, controlled access features, a northbound bike lane, a transit stop, street lighting, stormwater enhancements, and a 1,000 foot retaining wall.

Come join them to learn more about this project and find out what it will mean for you and the community.