Maple Valley resident Amy Blue appointed to serve on King County Landmarks Commission

The Metropolitan King County today gave its unanimous approval to the appointment of Amy Blue to the King County Landmarks Commission. The Landmarks Commission represents the County’s many heritage foundations.

“Amy has been an active participant in our region for the past decade, including volunteering with the Maple Valley Historical Society since 2017,” said Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn, who represents the Maple Valley community on the County Council. “The Landmarks Commission will be well served by having someone with Amy’s experience and community involvement as a member of the commission.”

“I am honored and thrilled to join the King County Landmarks Commission, and have tremendous respect for the efforts of County staff, private citizens, and volunteer organizations who work so hard to preserve both the cultural history and physical architecture of valued sites in our area,” said Blue.

Blue graduated magna cum laude from the Seattle University School of Law in 2013. Since then, she has designed curriculum and taught civil litigation courses at Central Washington University satellite campuses, Clerked for Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Ellen J. Fair, and worked as a city attorney with Kenyon Disend PLLC. Blue now practices land use law at her own firm, Good Faith Legal, P.S. in Maple Valley. She is passionate about history and prior to her law career worked within the architectural restoration industry.

Established in 1980, the focus of the 9-member Landmarks Commission is to ensure that historic places, material culture, and traditions which best reflect the region’s history are preserved for future generations.

Blue’s partial term on the Commission runs through May 2019.