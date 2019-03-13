Senate approves Mullet bill to increase volunteer firefighters’ pensions

Volunteer firefighters, emergency medical workers and law enforcement reserve officers in Washington would see an increase in their pensions under a bill the state Senate unanimously approved today.

Senate Bill 5829, sponsored by Sen. Mark Mullet (D-Issaquah), increases the maximum monthly pension amount from $300 to $350.

“Volunteer firefighters and others play a vital role in maintaining public safety, especially in rural areas,” Mullet said. “But some communities are having trouble with recruitment. This increase is a long-overdue step to recognize and compensate individuals who perform an invaluable public service.”