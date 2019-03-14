King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a possible attempted child luring in Maple Valley.

King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbot said it was reported that an 11-year-old boy got off the bus at Southeast 248th Street and 214th Avenue Southeast at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and was walking down 214th Street toward his house when an older, silver-gray pickup with a black bed cover or canopy pulled up to him.

It was reported that an older, scruffy-looking man told the boy to get into the truck, but the boy said no and ran home. He then told his mother, who called 911.

The truck was last seen leaving the neighborhood.

Abbott says while this incident is being investigated, a number of attempted kidnapping stories going around the neighborhood, some of which KIRO 7 has seen on social media, are unfounded.

Information obtain from KIRO 7 News Staff