Alzheimer’s Association Offers Caregiver Support Group In Bonney Lake

Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support?

Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss.

Meetings are held the 4th Monday of the month, 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Bonney Lake Senior Center, 19304 Bonney Lake Blvd E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391.

For information call Sue Hilberg at 360-551-2002 or call our 24/7 Helpline at 1.800.272.3900.