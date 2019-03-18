Black Diamond Police News Updated 3-19-19

On 9/21/18, at approximately 1639 hours, Black Diamond Officers initiated a theft investigation into allegations that a subject stole someone’s identity and opened accounts with that identity. After a six-month investigation, officers arrested the suspect in Snohomish County and she was booked into the King County Jail on 3/8/19 for identity theft in the 1st degree and forgery.

*****

On 2/18/19, Officers were on patrol in the 24500 block of Morgan St. and contacted a vehicle with two occupants. Officers found one of the occupants had a warrant for their arrest. The subject was temporarily detained. Officers released the subject on scene as the subject was a minor and unable to be booked into jail.

*****

On 02/19/2019, at approximately 2007 hours, officers were dispatched to the 30200 block of 225th AVE SE regarding a subject possibly hallucinating and rolling around on the ground. When officers arrived they determined that the subject was not a danger to himself or others. Officers provided crisis team information and cleared the scene without incident.

*****

On 02/20/2019, at approximately 2023 hours, officers picked up a subject with multiple warrants out of Black Diamond from the King County Regional Justice Center. Officers transported the subject to Enumclaw Jail where he was booked on his warrants.

*****

On 2/22/2019, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in 32400 block of 2nd Avenue for expired vehicle registration. The driver was arrested for several outstanding arrest warrants, as well as driving while license suspended, and driving without an ignition interlock device. The vehicle was impounded to the City Shops for a search warrant, and the suspect, a 48 year old male, was booked into the Issaquah Jail.

*****

On 2/24/19, officers received multiple calls across the city for the sound of explosions. Officers determined the sound was not coming from within the city. Through further investigation officers determined the sound was likely coming from Military Mortar practice at Joint Base Lewis McChord as multiple cities had the same complaint of noise.

*****

On 2/24/19, officers located an abandoned vehicle in the 33900 block of Plass Road. The vehicle appeared to have been abandoned on the roadway. Officers tagged the vehicle with an impound warning. Officers were unable to contact the registered owner and the vehicle was impounded the next day.

*****

On 02/27/19, at approximately 10:23 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a recovered stolen vehicle at Royal Towing of Black Diamond. Officers arrived at Royal Towing and found that a Honda Civic had been impounded from a Hop In Grocery in Renton and was later found to be stolen. The vehicle was originally stolen from Issaquah. Officers conducted an investigation and notified Issaquah Police that the vehicle had been recovered.

*****

On 02/27/2019, an officer responded to Lake Sawyer Resort regarding a subject entering an unoccupied camping trailer. The subject was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, processed at the police department and released with a court date.

*****

On 02/27/19, an officer arrested a subject who appeared in Black Diamond Court. It was determined that the subject had outstanding warrants from King County. The subject was turned over to KCSO for transport to jail.

*****

On 2/28/19, at approximately 1724 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle accident in the 24000 block of Roberts DR. Officers arrived on scene and located the vehicle, the driver was not on scene. Officers attempted to locate the driver/registered owner but were unsuccessful. The vehicle was impounded and officers left a copy of the impound form at the registered owners home address.

*****

On 2/28/2019, officers responded to the Enumclaw High School to assist the Enumclaw Police Department with a possible trespass in the construction area. A subject ran from officers when they first arrived, and a Black Diamond Officer initiated a foot pursuit for a short time after arriving in the area. The suspect was eventually located in the 3200 block of Phillips Avenue and taken into custody by EPD.