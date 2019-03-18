THS Graduate Accepted Into U.S. Naval Academy – Nathaniel Schreiner, a 2018 Tahoma High School graduate, has been accepted into the United States Naval Academy, class of 2023.

Mr. Schreiner is currently enrolled in the Naval ROTC program hosted at the University of Idaho while he is enrolled as a student at Washington State University.

The United States Naval Academy is a four-year program where Midshipmen earn a college degree, as well as a commission as an officer in the United States Navy or Marine Corps.

With an acceptance rate below ten percent, the Naval Academy is a highly competitive program, with students taking on a rigorous academic load.

Mr. Schreiner will report for Induction Day in late June to start his training at the Academy.