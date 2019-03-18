Unknown Poets Vision of Future Is Publication

The Unknown Poets Society in Black Diamond has a vision for the future. They would like to publish selected poems written by those reciting their original work at monthly scheduled events. “A small cheap book to be published could be sold as a fundraiser for a local worthy cause,” said Susan Etchey, Society director. She described The Unknown Poets Society as: “All of us who are not famous – yet! Publication might help some of our unknown poets become known.”

The fourth scheduled event of The Unknown Poets Society is Thursday, Mar. 21. Those reciting their original material, as well as those who wish to read favorite poems, should sign up at 4:00 p.m. Presentations are limited to three minutes. Poets are asked to bring a copy of their original poem to facilitate possible publication. The general public is encouraged to participate by voting for best poem of the evening. Next Thursday’s poetry night will open and conclude with poetry expressed through song, as written by Black Diamond resident, Steve Israel. He begins with “Winds of Time,” an original piece that is open to multiple interpretations, depending upon an individual’s life circumstance. He finishes the Society’s evening presentations at 6:00 p.m. using a creatively painted guitar designed to enhance a humorous song with lyrics of surprise.

Etchey asks that all poetry readers and writers be prepared to introduce themselves, give their hometown, and include a short summary of their personal poetic interests and goals.” The Unknown Poet Society events have been scheduled for the third Thursday of each month at Black Gold Coffee Company in Black Diamond, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Contact Susan Etchey at azaroa40@yahoo.comfor more information if needed.

WINDS OF TIME

By Steve Israel

Blowin’ through the winds of time,

Sometimes toil, sometimes shine.

Lookin’ back, down the road,

Remember carrying heavy loads.

Hold on, you might just blow away.

Hold on, you might just blow away.