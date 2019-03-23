Meadows Mobile Park Fire Update

Kent, Wash – March 21, 2019 – At 11:18 PM neighbors saw a small fire next to a mobile home

and notified the residents so they could get safely out. Two young men tried to put out the fire with a garden hose, but the fire moved under the home and quickly spread.

Puget Sound Fire Engine 71 arrived and was able to pull off a fire hose and quickly knock down the fire under the home. Additional units arrived and helped in checking the home to make sure everybody was out safely and finish putting out the small fires.

Medic One and Zone three Rehab were standing by and ready to assist. American Red Cross will be helping the family with their immediate needs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.