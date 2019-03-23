State Patrol Detectives Seeking Witnesses to Fatal Bus Collision

The Washington State Patrol’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating a fatality collision involving a passenger vehicle and an un-occupied bus in transport to Vancouver, Canada. The collision occurred on westbound Interstate 90 just east of State Route 18 at approximately 5:50 a.m. on Friday, March 22nd, 2019. A vehicle became disabled in lane one, shortly after the bus approached and began to make a lane change before striking the disabled vehicle. The driver of the passenger vehicle was deceased on scene and the passenger was transported with serious injuries.

MAIT detectives are examining all aspects that led to this collision and are seeking additional witnesses that may have information surrounding this tragic collision. If you know anything about this collision, or know someone who does, you are asked to email or call Detective Russ Haake at (425) 401-7717, russ.haake@wsp.wa.govor Detective Sergeant Jason Kraus at (425) 870-4598, jason.kraus@wsp.wa.gov