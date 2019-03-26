Fourth Grade Basketball team ‘Rain City Hoops’ wins state title

Washington State Basketball Championship is the largest qualifier-based tournament with over 400 teams competing for titles.

Rain City Hoops, a team of fourth graders from Maple Valley were able to qualify two teams for this exclusive weekend in Spokane (Tahoma Hoops and Rain City Hoops). Rain City Hoops secured the State Championship Title in the Gold bracket for fourth grade teams.

Coached by Trevor Brilhante and Deke Moen, this team finished with an incredible 4-0 record for the weekend. The team played their hearts out, with the final championship nail biter that had fans holding their breath for the last 43 seconds of the game.

The players are all from Tahoma School District elementary schools and are already gelling as an elite team at 10 years old.

Be on the lookout as these boys move up to high school and start bringing home the Gold for Tahoma.