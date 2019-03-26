Free yard waste recycling March 30-31 and April 6-7 for King County residents affected by winter storms

King County is offering residents two weekends of free and convenient disposal of excess yard waste to help them recover from this year’s snow and wind storms.

For two weekends only, March 30-31 and April 6-7, King County residents can drop off storm-related yard waste free of charge at these six King County Solid Waste Division facilities:

Bow Lake Recycling and Transfer Station, Tukwila

Cedar Falls Drop Box, North Bend

Enumclaw Recycling and Transfer Station, Enumclaw

Factoria Recycling and Transfer Station, Bellevue

Shoreline Recycling and Transfer Station, Shoreline

Vashon Recycling and Transfer Station, Vashon Island

Facility hours vary by location, so visit kingcounty.gov/solidwaste, or call the King County Solid Waste Division at 206-477-4466, TTY Relay: 711 for more information.

Yard waste such as branches, brush, tree stumps and wood rounds are allowed. No plastic bags, garbage, sod, soil or rocks can be accepted. Branches must be under 8 feet long and less than 4 inches in diameter. Tree stumps or wood rounds must be less than 2 feet by 2 feet by 2 feet.

Residents are reminded to secure their loads. To ease with removal and to help speed up service, residents are asked to place debris on top of a tarp or sheet of plywood.

There are several additional options available for recycling storm related yard waste, including curbside recycling (yard waste cart) and commercial recycling companies that charge a fee for their service, but may prove to be more convenient for some residents.

Storm debris recycling information is available online at kingcounty.gov/solidwaste, or by calling King County Solid Waste Division at 206-477-4466, TTY Relay: 711.

RELEVANT LINKS

King County Solid Waste facilities: kingcounty.gov/TransferStation

King County Solid Waste Division: kingcounty.gov/solidwaste

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Doug Williams, Department of Natural Resources and Parks, 206-477-4543

About the King County Solid Waste Division

The Solid Waste Division provides environmentally responsible solid waste transfer and disposal services in King County. The division operates eight transfer stations, two rural drop boxes, and the Cedar Hills Regional Landfill – the only operational landfill in the county. Our stakeholders include residents and business owners in unincorporated King County and 37 cities throughout the county. We work closely with our stakeholders to continue our national leadership in waste prevention, resource recovery, and waste disposal.