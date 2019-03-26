Seven Wonders

A group of geography students studied the “Seven Wonders of the World.” At the end of the lecture, the students were asked to list what they considered to be the present-day Seven Wonders of the World. Although there was some disagreement, the following got the most votes: 1) the Great Pyramids of Egypt, 2) the Taj Mahal, 3) the Grand Canyon, 4) the Panama Canal, 5) the Empire State Building, 6) St. Peter’s Basilica, and 7) the Great Wall of China.

While gathering the votes, the teacher noted that one student, a quiet girl, hadn’t turned in her paper yet. So she asked the girl if she was having trouble with her list. The quiet girl replied, “Yes, a little. I couldn’t quite make up my mind because there were so many possibilities.” The teacher said, “Well, tell us what you have, and maybe we can help.” The girl hesitated, then read, “I think the Seven Wonders of the World are: 1) to touch, 2) to taste, 3) to see, 4) to hear. . .” She hesitated another moment, and then continued, “5) to hope, 6) to laugh, 7) and to love.”

The room became so silent it was deafening! You see, it is far too easy for us to look at the exploits of man and refer to them as “wonders,” while we overlook all the amazing things God has done, and regard them as merely “ordinary.”

Psalm 40:5 says “Many, O LORD my God, are the wonders which Thou hast done, And Thy thoughts toward us; There is none to compare with Thee; If I would declare and speak of them, They would be too numerous to count.” The wonders of man can be counted on one’s hands, while the infamous wonders of God are innumerable. Life itself is a wondrous and amazing gift from God. The failure to notice, declare, and live in light of it, is to miss life all together.

Go out and look at all of His wonders and then say with the Psalmist “I WILL give thanks to the LORD with all my heart; I will tell of all Thy wonders. I will be glad and exult in Thee; I will sing praise to Thy name, O Most High” – Psalm 9:1-2.

