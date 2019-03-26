Summit Park Weekly Update for March 18th through March 25th

Weather delays will push substantial completion of the project into June 2019

Restroom building foundation is complete, underground plumbing complete

Baseball/softball dugouts excavated, concrete forms in place

Parking lot & driveway grading complete, concrete curbs being poured

Landscape beds taking shape

The site is an active construction site, authorized personnel only.

Sign up for project eNotifications

Visit the Summit Park Projectpage for project details.

View photos on the City’s Facebook page @maplevalleywa

For additional project information, or if you have questions regarding this project, please email Greg Brown, Capital Projects Manager at greg.brown@maplevalleywa.gov.

#MVSummit