Summit Park Weekly Update for March 18th through March 25th

Weather delays will push substantial completion of the project into June 2019
- Restroom building foundation is complete, underground plumbing complete
- Baseball/softball dugouts excavated, concrete forms in place
- Parking lot & driveway grading complete, concrete curbs being poured
- Landscape beds taking shape
- The site is an active construction site, authorized personnel only.
