Summit Park Weekly Update for March 18th through March 25th

By
Greg Brown
-
City of Maple Valley Logo

Weather delays will push substantial completion of the project into June 2019

  • Restroom building foundation is complete, underground plumbing complete
  • Baseball/softball dugouts excavated, concrete forms in place
  • Parking lot & driveway grading complete, concrete curbs being poured
  • Landscape beds taking shape
  • The site is an active construction site, authorized personnel only.
  • Sign up for project eNotifications
  • Visit the Summit Park Projectpage for project details.
  • View photos on the City’s Facebook page @maplevalleywa

For additional project information, or if you have questions regarding this project, please email Greg Brown, Capital Projects Manager at greg.brown@maplevalleywa.gov.

#MVSummit

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR