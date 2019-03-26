Tahoma National Cemetery to Honor Vietnam Veterans

A Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony to thank and honor Veterans of the Vietnam War with Keynote Speaker Joseph LaVoie Vietnam Veteran CWO2 US Navy Retired.

This will take place on March 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Tahoma National Cemetery Flag Pole Assembly Area. Parking space is limited in the cemetery. Plan on walking to and from your parking spot to the ceremony.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Tahoma National Cemetery will honor the service, sacrifice, and enduring achievements of the Armed Forces in a 50th Anniversary event. The event will commemorate Vietnam War Veterans and Welcome them home.

Each Vietnam War Veteran that has not previously received a Lapel Pin will receive a pin after the event at the pinning ceremony.

The lapel pins will be presented in a dignified manner to each Vietnam Veteran during the event, and include accompanying remarks to reflect the nation’s thanks for their service and sacrifice. For more information on the lapel pins, visit: http://www.vietnamwar50th.com/assets/1/7/Veteran_Lapel_Pin_Fact_Sheet.pdf