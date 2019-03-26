The Washington State Fair Welcomes Christian Artist Chris Tomlin with Special Guest Tauren Wells, September 16

Pre-Sale tickets went on sale March 20, general public March 23

Puyallup, WA – March 18, 2019 – The Washington State Fair is excited to welcome Christian Artist Chris Tomlin with special guest Tauren Wells, Monday, Sept. 16 as part of the 2019 Columbia Bank Concert Series.

Chris Tomlin is one of the most heralded singer-songwriters in the world who has amassed an impressive body of work. As one of the most recognized and influential artists in any genre, it is estimated each week 20-30 million people sing one of his songs in worship. He has sold more than 8 million albums, 11.3 million digital tracks with 16 #1 singles. The Grammy® winner’s list of music awards include an American Music Award, 3 Billboard Music Awards, 21 Dove Awards, multiple BMI Songwriter of the Year Awards and more. Recently, Chris became one of only four artists to ever receive the Sound Exchange Digital Radio Award for more than 1 billion digital radio streams, the others include Justin Timberlake, Pitbull and Garth Brooks.

Four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated Tauren Wells debuted his solo music in 2017 with the dance-able pop hit, “Love Is Action,’ which held the No. l spot at CHR radio for eight weeks. Tauren Wells is a father, songwriter, worship leader, ordained minister and performer. His desire to draw people closer to their identity in the Lord is apparent in all he pursues. Tauren Wells toured with Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey on the All The Hits Tour and appeared on the Air 1 Positive Hits Tour in the fall of 2017, as well as Chris Tomlin’s Worship Night in America Tour. He will join Chris Tomlin again this year on the Holy Roar Tour. Despite all of the accolades, Tauren Wells isn’t making music to gain notoriety -“I feel called to call greatness out of people,” Wells shares. His focus of speaking the love of God to others through his many talents is apparent most in Hills and Valleys, which came in June 2017.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale Wednesday, March 20 at 10 a.m. Visit http://www.thefair.com/subscribeand join our free E-Club for access to the best seats and ticket offers. E-Club members get the opportunity to buy tickets to all shows in the Columbia Bank Concert Series lineup, before the general public.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. Prices are below, and include Fair gate admission. Tickets will be available on The Fair website, http://www.thefair.com/fun/details/chris-tomlin or by phone (888) 559-FAIR (3247) daily, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. PDT. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Washington State Fair’s Box Office, 9thAve SW and Meridian St. (see website for hours). Online and phone purchases are subject to standard processing fees. Tickets purchased on site will be charged a $4.50 per ticket service fee.

Tickets will go on sale for other artists in Columbia Bank Concert series, in the coming months. Visit http://www.thefair.com/concerts for updated information. The current shows that have been announced are:

DATE PERFORMANCE TIME PRICES (incl. Fair gate admission) Aug. 31 (Sat) Keith Urban w/Russell Dickerson (Country) 7:30 p.m. $125, $110, $100 Sept. 1 (Sun) Weezer (Rock) 7:30 p.m. $80, $70, $60 Sept. 2 (Mon) The Beach Boys (Pop) 6 p.m. $55, $45, $30 Sept. 5 (Thu) Wrangler ProRodeo Tour Playoffs w/Aaron Watson (Country) 6:30 p.m. $40, $30, or $40 for concert only (dirt GA) Sept. 6 (Fri) Wrangler ProRodeo Tour Playoffs w/Eli Young Band (Country) 6:30 p.m. $40, $30, or $40 for concert only (dirt GA) Sept. 7 (Sat) Wrangler ProRodeo Tour Playoffs – Matinee 1 p.m. $35, $25, $15 or $66 for family of 4 thru 9/4 Sept. 7 (Sat) Wrangler ProRodeo Tour Playoffs w/The Cadillac Three (Country) 6:30 p.m. $40, $30, or $40 for concert only (dirt GA) Sept. 8 (Sun) Wrangler ProRodeo Tour Playoffs – Puyallup Finals 1 p.m. $40, $30 Sept. 11 (Wed) John Crist (Comedy) 7:30 p.m. $45, $40, $25 Sept. 16 (Mon) Chris Tomlin (Christian) w/Tauren Wells 7:30 p.m. $50, $40, $35 Sept. 18 (Wed) Foreigner w/Night Ranger (Classic Rock) 7:30 p.m. $65, $55, $45 Sept. 19 (Thu) Old Dominion w/Brandon Lay (Country) 7:30 p.m. $75, $65, $50 Sept. 21 (Sat) Charlie Wilson (R&B) 7:30 p.m. $65, $55, $40 Sept. 22 (Sun) Brad Paisley w/Riley Green (Country) 7:30 p.m. $99, $85, $75, $65

The Washington State Fair is one of the biggest fairs in the world, and the largest in the Pacific Northwest. It started in 1900 in Puyallup, and welcomes more than a million guests to the single largest attended event in the state. Star-studded entertainment, the PRCA Rodeo, rides, exhibits, food, flowers and animals are mainstays of the 20-day event that kicks off the Friday of Labor Day weekend. For more information about the Aug. 30- Sept. 22, 2019 Washington State Fair (closed Tuesdays and Sept. 4), visit www.thefair.com.