Frying pan fire damages a home on the Kent East Hill

Kent, Wash – March 27, 2019 – At approximately 8:35 PM a fire in the kitchen started on the stove of a triplex home in the 23400 block of 130thAve SE.

The resident poured oil in a frying pan to warm it for dinner and then walked out of the kitchen for a few minutes only to hear the smoke alarm go off. He quickly returned and saw the oil and the overhead cabinet on fire. Wisely he quickly vacated the home and called 911.

District 7, a command Chief, was the first to arrive and walk around the home to determine the extent of the fire. Realizing the potential for rapid fire growth he directed the incoming fire units and had Puget Sound Fire Engine 77 making entry and extinguishing the fire. Additional crews checked all living spaces making sure nobody else was in the home.

Thermal imaging cameras (TIC’s) which detect temperature variations were used throughout the three connected homes to make sure there was no hidden fire.

The actions of the fire crews kept the fire contained to the kitchen, but smoke damage was throughout the home.

Renton Regional Fire Authority sent a Chief to assist Puget Sound Fire command

Puget Sound Fire Investigator ruled the fire accidental.