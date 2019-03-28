Update on double murder in Burien from 2018

The families of Elizabeth Juarez & Eveona Cortez are in our thoughts today as we mark the anniversary of their senseless deaths.

“I want to assure the families, and the community, we have made significant progress on the investigation of their murders” said Sheriff Mitzi G. Johanknecht. “I have directed our Major Crimes Unit to make this case their highest priority.”

The King County Sheriff’s Office has directed significant resources, and countless hours, in the pursuit of justice for Elizabeth and Eveona.

Because this remains an open and active investigation, we are unable to share more detail at this time.