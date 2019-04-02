Black Diamond Police Reports Published 4-2-19

On Friday, 03/01/2019, Officers were dispatched to the 32800 block of 1st AVE in regard to a report of a burglary. The scene was processed for evidence, and an investigation is ongoing.

On Friday, 03/01/2019, Officers were dispatched to a business in the 29000 block of 216th AVE SE. After investigating the incident, one individual involved was detained, and later, cited and released at the scene.

On 3/2/19, officers responded to the 29000 block of 216 AVE SE for a subject who stole alcohol. The subject, a 25-year old male, was located and later arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and theft. The subject was booked into SCORE Jail.

On 3/3/19, officers responded to the 31100 block of 3rd Avenue for a disturbance. The subject, a 39-year old male, was refused service at a bar and became upset. The subject was removed from the bar and was upset with how he was treated.

On Sunday, 03/03/2019, Officers were dispatched to the 29200 block of 216th AVE SE in regard to a suspicious subject. Officer conducted an area check and contacted an individual matching the description given. Investigation revealed that the individual, a 38-year old male, was the subject of an arrest warrant, and he was placed in custody and transported for booking.

On 3/3/19, at approximately 1555 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary report in the Ten Trails Development. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the reporting party. There were obvious signs of forced entry into the building. Approximately $2000 worth of items were stolen.

On 3/4/19, officers were dispatched to the 31000 block of 3rd Avenue for a 911 hangup. Officers were able to determine the caller had locked their keys in their vehicle. The caller was directed to contact a locksmith or a tow company to unlock the vehicle.

On 03/04/2019, an officer was dispatched to the 22900 Block of SE 292ND PL in regards to a vehicle that had been reported to have been parked at the location for three days. The officer located the unoccupied vehicle, determined it was not reported stolen, and placed a 24-hour removal notice on it.

On Monday, 03/04/2019, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 32400 block of 3rd AVE in regard to a report of a possible attempted entry into a house. Officers obtained fingerprints, which were submitted to King County for analysis.

On 03/05/19, at approximately 11:45 hours, Officers impounded a vehicle parked in front of a residence in the 22900 block of SE 292nd PL. The vehicle had a 24-hour tag attached to the front driver’s side window, notifying the owner that the vehicle would be impounded if not moved within 24 hours.

On 3/5/2019, officers were dispatched to the 31500 block of 3rd Avenue for a male subject yelling and talking to himself outside of a business. When Officers arrived they contacted the subject. After calming the subject down, he was provided a transport to a friend’s house in the 31100 block of 3rd Avenue. No criminal charges pending.

On 03/06/19, at approximately 08:50 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a shoplift at the Lake Sawyer Grocery. Officers were informed that four unknown juveniles stole some candy bars from the Lake Sawyer Grocery the previous day (03-05-19). Officers arrived at the store and were informed by the employee that he wanted the four juveniles trespassed from the property if they return. Officers informed the employee to call 911 if the juveniles return.

On 03/07/19, at approximately 1948 hours, officers responded to the 32600 block of 5th AVE regarding an assault in progress. When officers arrived, the subjects had all left the area. The victim was located and officers determined that an assault in the 4th degree (DV) had occurred. Officers were unable to locate the suspect who will be issued a summons to appear in court.

On 03/08/19, at approximately 13:20 hours, Officers stopped a dump truck in the 31500 block of 3rd AVE for expired tabs. The driver was issued a criminal citation for driving while license suspended third degree, no ignition interlock device and no CDL. The driver was later released at the scene.

On 3/8/19, at approximately 1632 hours, Black Diamond Officers were contacted at the police department for a theft/forgery report. The victim reported that a check had been taken out of her mailbox in the 29000 block of 222nd PL SE. The check was then altered and cashed/deposited in Minnesota. This is currently under investigation.

On Saturday, 03/9/2019, Officers responded to the 21600 block of SE 292nd ST in regard to a report of a stolen vehicle parked on the roadside. During the course of their investigation Officers arrested an involved individual, who was transported to jail for booking.

On 3/10/19, officers responded to Griffin Ave in Enumclaw to assist Enumclaw PD with a fight. Black Diamond Officers arrived as the situation calmed down and assisted with the crowd.

On 3/10/19, at approximately 2248 hours, Black Diamond Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 24900 block of Morgan St. During the stop it was determined the driver had a King County misdemeanor warrant. Officers placed the 47-year old male driver under arrest. A King County Deputy later arrived on scene and took custody of the subject. Officers cleared the scene.