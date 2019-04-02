Gerald Gerome Iszler Passed Away

Gerald Gerome Iszler was born on February 11, 1942 in Ashley, North Dakota to Christian and Eva Iszler.

He grew up in the Seattle area and graduated from Vashon Island High School in 1960. In 1972, Jerry met the love of his life, Anne. They raised their two sons, John and Chris Thomas in Maple Valley.

Jerry retired from Boeing in 2003 after 25 years of work.

Jerry is survived by his wife Anne, his son John and wife, Tina, his son Chris, wife Erin and their children Noelle and Nathaniel and his sister Donna and husband Don Hodges.

He will be deeply missed and always remembered. Services will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019.