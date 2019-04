Maple Valley Food Bank- Regular Volunteer Needs:

Monday’s & Tuesday’s 7:45-11:00 a.m.- Grocery Rescue (driver/driver helper)

Monday’s & Tuesday’s 9:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – Warehouse

Volunteers must be 16+ years old and must be able to lift 40 lbs.

Maple Valley Food Bank – 425-432-8633 ext. 101