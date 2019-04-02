Update: Wanted Assault Suspect Arrested

Update: Today 4/2/2019, suspect Daniel Varela AKA “Capone” was arrested after an anonymous tip from crime stoppers stated he was seen at the Zintel Canyon Park in Kennewick. Members of the US Marshal’s Task Force located Varela sleeping in a brush area. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Benton County Jail in Kennewick.

Thanks to everyone who helped to locate and arrest Varela without incident.

Story- On 3/20/2019 at about 2:25 PM a 55 year old male was in a minor vehicle collision with a fence and pole at the 1700 BLK of SW 98, in White Center. When Deputies arrived, they found the male victim had been stabbed multiple times and his throat cut. The victim was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. The victim survived, but is still recovering.

The suspect in this attack has been identified by King County Major Crimes Detectives as Daniel Varela AKA “Capone” a 42 year old male listed at 5’9 and 175 pounds. Varela has been charged by the King County Prosecutor’s Office with 1 count of Assault 1. A felony warrant has been issued for Varela, the bail amount is 1 million dollars.

If you know of Varela’s location please call 911. Do not attempt to contact him, he is considered armed and dangerous.