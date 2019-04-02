Vietnam Veterans Day and Pinning Ceremony Conducted at Tahoma National Cemetery

Puget Sound Vietnam War-era veterans gathered at Tahoma National Cemetery on Friday afternoon, March 29 to celebrate Vietnam Veterans Day. A pinning ceremony concluded the event during which a commemorative lapel pin was awarded to each veteran in recognition and appreciation of their military service to the nation.

In many ways it was a “welcome home” and one sharply in contrast to the greeting veterans received upon their return from the Vietnam War. March 29, the month and day of the formal deactivation of Military Assistance Command Vietnam in 1973, has been set aside in perpetuity as a national day for honoring and paying tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the men and women who served in all military branches during the Vietnam War.