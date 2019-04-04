Hobart area resident Adrian Medved confirmed to second term on King County Women’s Advisory Board

The Metropolitan King County Council gave its unanimous approval to Adrian Medved serving a second term on the King County Women’s Advisory Board. Medved is a resident of the unincorporated community of Hobart.

“Adrian Medved brings an essential perspective to the table as longtime resident of unincorporated King County,” said Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn, who represents Hobart and nominated Medved. “Her heart for service and awareness of the needs of rural King County make her a valuable asset to the Women’s Advisory Board.”

“My time on the King County Women’s Advisory Board has been enriching and engaging,” said Medved. “This board is essential to ensuring that the well-being of women in King County is at the top of mind for important decisions in our local government, and I’m proud of the work we’ve done. I’m grateful to Councilmember Dunn for his support.”

Medved has lived in Washington State her entire life and in unincorporated King County since 1974. She is active in her community including volunteering to help local elections run smoothly, volunteering at Issaquah’s Juvenile Court Diversion program, and spending ten years as a horse leader in 4-H. Her pastimes include horseback riding and hiking, and she is currently an active member of the Back Country Horsemen of Washington, Tahoma Chapter.

Created in 1978, the 15-member King County Women’s Advisory Board recommends actions to the Executive and Council to ensure the needs, rights and well-being of women are taken into account by county government. The members of the board are nominated by the King County Executive and approved by the King County Council.