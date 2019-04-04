Valley Girls & Guys ‘Be The Hope’ walk coming July 20

One Day - One Big LOCAL Impact - Be The Hope

On Saturday, July 20, 2019, the inaugural Be The Hope walk will be taking place at Summit Park in Maple Valley, located at the NW Corner of SE 276th St. & Hwy 169, behind Les Schwab Tire Center. The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Valley Girls & Guys formed a cancer-fighting 501c3 non-profit in 2014 and opened a cancer resource center (The Who House) that same year. The organization supports patients of with all types of cancers through signature programs such as providing personalized blankets to those undergoing cancer treatment, granting scholarships to local high school seniors, assisting under/uninsured men and women with mammograms, and granting “Who Dreams” to those with a terminal diagnosis.

The Valley Girls & Guys originated as a Susan G. Komen 3day team in 2007, and through their ten-year involvement, they have raised over 3.3 million dollars to fight breast cancer globally. Now the focus is local treatment, local research, and local assistance.

There are three ways to participate in the event:

1. Walk 18 MILES with a fundraising commitment of $1800.00. 18 miles represents the statistic that 1 in 8 will develop breast cancer at some point in their lifetime (our roots).

OR

2. A 1.8 mile walk for those undergoing treatment, family members, supporters, everyone aged toddler – 100+ yrs of age! Fundraising commitment – $180.00 per walker.

OR

3. Virtual walk. Support the cause and walk 1.8 or 18 miles in your own community. Fundraising commitment – $80 per walker.

The route is set. Participants will make their way through beautiful Maple Valley with rest stops, medic stations and break points in and around Lake Wilderness Park, Summit Park and even the Maple Valley Farmer’s Market.

After the walk, stay and play! We will celebrate with live music by Beni Bryant and Dakota Poorman, beer and wine gardens, food trucks, vendors and a closing ceremony you will not forget! All participants (in either walk) receive a shirt and a keepsake souvenir.

Presenting Sponsor is Les Schwab Tire Center. Other sponsors include Claffey’s Painting, Seattle Children’s, UW Medicine Valley Medical Center, and the City of Maple Valley.

Want to walk, volunteer, sponsor, head a neighborhood decoration station or donate? Learn more online at www.valleygirlsandguys.org or email Tina McDonough at tinam1@remax.net.