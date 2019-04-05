Google & RecruitMilitary Making the Job Search Easier for Seattle Veterans: Veterans Job Fair next Thursday

DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Seattle Veterans Job Fair next Thursday, April 11thth at Bell Harbor International Conference Center from 11am to 3pm for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reservists and military spouses. This event features 50+ employers and coincides with RecruitMilitary’s new partnership with Google and its MOS Job Search Tool for military trained talent.
Google’s new MOS Job Search Tool changes the way military trained talent can find civilian jobs based upon their military job experience. Job candidates can now use RecruitMilitary’s job board to preview available job opportunities near Seattle or nationwide and experience a refined search that’s powered by Google’s machine learning algorithms and built-in military occupational specialty (MOS) understanding to civilian job matching.
- The new search function is key to those veterans or service members who are actively seeking new career opportunities but are unsure of where to begin. Now with help from Google’s search, RecruitMilitary provides an enhanced running start that is needed by job seekers who are new to the civilian job search process.
- This functionality will make it easier for veterans to find the next step in their career in the civilian workforce
- In early testing of this service, RecruitMilitary’s average daily job searches by logged in job seekers is up 37%
- Daily job applications submitted by job candidates are up 91%
- According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s February report, the rate of veteran unemployment holds steady at an all-time historic low – currently at 2.7%, which means military trained talent is in demand by civilian employers.
- Now Google and RecruitMilitary are making it easier for both job seekers and employers by changing the job search and job placement processes for both parties.