Google & RecruitMilitary Making the Job Search Easier for Seattle Veterans: Veterans Job Fair next Thursday

DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Seattle Veterans Job Fair next Thursday, April 11thth at Bell Harbor International Conference Center from 11am to 3pm for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reservists and military spouses. This event features 50+ employers and coincides with RecruitMilitary’s new partnership with Google and its MOS Job Search Tool for military trained talent.

Google’s new MOS Job Search Tool changes the way military trained talent can find civilian jobs based upon their military job experience. Job candidates can now use RecruitMilitary’s job board to preview available job opportunities near Seattle or nationwide and experience a refined search that’s powered by Google’s machine learning algorithms and built-in military occupational specialty (MOS) understanding to civilian job matching.