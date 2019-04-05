Newcastle PD and KCSO Team up to Takedown Grow House

Newcastle Police and Detectives from the King County Sheriff’s Office Special Emphasis Team raided and took down another illegal grow house operating in Newcastle on April 4. 2019. During the raid, one man was arrested and approximately 400 plants and several pounds of dried, processed marijuana were found.

Story

What started as a welfare check at a home in the 11700 Blk of 77th pl in Newcastle, turned into a several month long investigation that ultimately led to the arrest of 1 adult male and the seizure and destruction of approximately 400 growing plants and several pounds of dried, processed marijuana.

This is the 2nd grow house taken down by NPD and KCSO in the past 6 months.

As previously stated, the growing and sale of marijuana are legal in Washington by licensed individuals. There are also some instances in which growing of marijuana for personal use is legal.

Grows like this one, of this size, that are not licensed are dangerous for many reasons. Just recently a house in South Seattle burned down and a man was killed at a similar illegal grow.

Newcastle PD and KCSO will continue to go after these grows whenever necessary.

Other arrests are possible in this case and the house may be subject to seizure.