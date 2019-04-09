Early Morning Shooting Leaves One Man Dead

Just after midnight, Burien officers were on patrol in downtown Burien and reported hearing multiple gunshots. While they were searching for the location, several 911 callers reported hearing shots in the area of 15300 BLK 4 AVE SW.

Officers found a 27-year-old male from Burien with gunshot wounds lying on the ground. They began CPR on the male while Aid was called to the scene.

KC Medics were unable to save the man who died at the scene. A short time later, a second victim, a 30-year-old male, arrived at Highline Hospital but was transported to Harborview and was listed in serious condition. Prior to being transported to Harborview, Officers spoke with the second victim, who told Police an altercation occurred between at least five people, which escalated and several people pulled out guns and began firing at each other.

King County Major Crimes Detectives are attempting to contact three subjects who left the area before Police arrived; they were with the deceased male prior to the shooting. No suspects are outstanding.

This shooting does not appear to be gang related.