Improving your reliability 203rd Avenue Southeast natural gas main replacement project

Puget Sound Energy crews will be working in the area soon as part of our natural gas system maintenance program. This work will entail replacing a portion of the existing underground natural gas main with new, corrosion-resistant plastic pipe, and select service lines. This project is part of PSE’s ongoing effort to deliver safe, dependable and efficient service to our customers. Our crews will do their best to reduce impacts to you and your neighbors.

The project will be completed in two phases, which includes nighttime and daytime work. Crews will be working overnight to cross SE 272nd St, which we anticipate will take 3-5 evenings. The remainder of the work along 203rd Ave SE will be completed during typical daytime work hours. Please see project details below.

Project details

Who: Natural gas crews from PSE and InfraSource

What: Replacing a portion of underground natural gas main & select service lines

When: Starting mid to late April and will be approximately ten (10) days of work

Night work hours on SE 272nd St: 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Day work hours on 203rd Ave SE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Southeast 272nd Street & 203rd Avenue Southeast, Covington (see map on reverse)

What you can expect

There will likely be noise from trucks and heavy machinery.

Traffic control flaggers and signs will guide vehicles and pedestrians safely through the project area.

As part of this work, some customers along the project route may experience a temporary interruption of natural gas. We’ll notify those impacted customers ahead of time.

We’re proud to serve in your community and aim to complete the work with as little disruption as possible. If you have questions or concerns regarding this natural gas main replacement, please contact me at the phone number or email listed below and reference project #109112375. Thank you for your patience during this project.

Sincerely,

Jacob Deters, PSE Project Manager

425-424-6542

jacob.deters@pse.com

Sewer Safety

If our project involves being underground near your sewer or septic lines, we will conduct a follow-up inspection of your lines by inserting a camera through them. Although our installers take care to avoid sewer and septic lines, on rare occasions, a gas pipeline is inadvertently installed through those lines, which are often not mapped or detectable using above-ground sensors. This inspection verifies your sewer is clear of a gas line. Visit pse.com/sewersafety for information about PSE’s work with Hydromax USA to prevent cross bore danger.