Local Churches to celebrate Easter

Cedarcreek Covenant Church

Jesus Christ- Our Living Hope!| April 21| 10 a.m. (9 a.m. Breakfast)| Glacier Park Elementary

All are invited to a tasty breakfast, with an Easter Egg hunt for children, followed by a family-friendly worship service. Easter is the day we celebrate Jesus’ resurrection. Please join us as we discover the hope of the resurrection for our lives!

For more information, please visit our church website: www.cedarcreekcovenant.org .

*****

Cornerstone Church

20730 SE 272nd St., Covington, WA Pastor James Murphy. 425-432-1790. Good Friday Worship with Holy Communion at 7 PM on April 19th. Soup Potluck dinner at 6 PM. Free Community Easter Egg Hunt Saturday April 20th at 10 am. Ages 0 to 6th Grade. Food, Crafts and Prizes. Easter Sunday Worship April 21st. Services at 9 & 10:45 AM. Nursery & Kids Church at both services.

*****

Hope Fellowship

We’d love to see you at Hope Fellowship this Easter, April 21st. Come enjoy some great music, a relevant message, good coffee and the company of some fantastic people. Our start times will be 9:00 & 10:45a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Our Egg Hunt and Carnival will take place Saturday April 20th at 11:00 for all children. Hope Fellowship, 21115 Kent Kangley Rd. just past Sawyer’s Village. www.Hope-Fellowship.net, 425-432-5114

*****

Lake Sawyer Church

What comes to mind when you think of Easter? Whatever images pop into your head, the truth is Easter is so much greater than any of us could ever comprehend. It’s a story of victory, redemption, and new life in Jesus. What does Easter have to do with you? Everything. Join us for Easter weekend at Lake Sawyer Church, located in Black Diamond between Ten Trails and Sawyer Woods Elementary. We will first reflect on the death of Jesus with a contemplative Good Friday service on Friday April 19 at 6p.m., then on Easter Sunday, April 21 we invite you to come back and celebrate Jesus’ resurrection at 8:30, 10, or 11:30a.m. You’ll be greeted by friendly faces, experience amazing worship music and hear a dynamic message from our lead pastor, Mike Ferrulli. If you have little ones, we offer fun & engaging kids programming for birth through 5th grade. Bring your family, friends, and neighbors, and be part of something great. For more information, visit us at lakesawyerchurch.org or find us on Facebook & Instagram! Address: 31605 Lake Sawyer Rd SE, Black Diamond WA 98010.

*****

Mountain Vineyard Christian Fellowship

We invite you to join us on Easter Sunday, April 21st for one of our two celebrations! Choose either our 9a.m. or 11a.m. service with a light brunch, half an hour before services. Our Good Friday service will be held on April19th at 7p.m.

Christ has risen – He is risen indeed!

Pastor Jimmy John Morris, Mountain Vineyard Christian Fellowship is located at 19001 SE 272nd St., Kent, WA 98042 * (253) 631-6886 * www.mtnvineyard.org

*****

St. George Episcopal Church

24219 Witte Road SE, Maple Valley, WA 98038

admin@saintgeorgemv.org

(425) 432-5481

Sunday, April 14, Palm Sunday, Services 9:00 am & 11:00 am

Thursday, April 18, Maundy Thursday, 7:00 pm

Friday, April 19, Good Friday, 12:00 Noon

Saturday, April 20, Easter Vigil, 7:00 pm

Sunday, April 21, Easter Sunday, Services 9:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.

*****

Taylor Creek Church

Taylor Creek Church invites the community to their Good Friday Service on April 19 at 7:00 p.m. “Chosen People Ministries” will be here doing a demonstration Sader.

Childcare on Good Friday is for Nursery and 2&3 yr. olds only.

Our Easter Sunday Celebration will be held

Sunday, April 21 at our 10:15 a.m. service.

Childcare is provided at our Easter Sunday services.

Taylor Creek Church is located at 21110 244thAve. SE.

If you have any questions please feel free to call us at

425-432-0634 (Pastor: Jason Katen) or visit our web-site at www.taylorcreekchurch.org