Tacoma Native Propels Submarine Legacy into the Future

For Full Story: http://navyoutreach.blogspot.com/2019/04/tacoma-native-propels-submarine-legacy.html

By Chief Mass Communication Specialist Erica R. Gardner, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Teddy Quintana

As citizens of Tacoma go about their daily lives, members of the U.S. Navy’s “Silent Service” work beneath the ocean’s waves, continuing a tradition that only a small fraction of military members will ever know: strategic deterrence.

Assigned to USS Rhode Island, Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob McGill, from Tacoma, Washington, and a 2014 graduate of Spanway Lake High School, takes on the task to execute one of the Defense Department’s most important mission of strategic deterrence.