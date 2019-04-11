Ray Limbo Masonic Junior Achievement Scholarship Recipients for Enumclaw High School

By
Enumclaw School District
-
In picture order (not award order) left to right Top row Matthew Helmer, Kaden Bolton, Ricardo Portillo, Wyatt Bort & Ty Albrecht Bottom row Emma Murphy, Carli Boger, Gabrielle DeMarco, Maya Rismiller, & Madison Rubin

Enumclaw High School’s Principal Aaron Lee and Enumclaw School District’s Superintendent Michael Nelson are honored to announce this year’s Ray Limbo Masonic Junior Achievement Scholarship Recipients.

Our ten students have worked extremely hard throughout their academic career with school activities and community service while maintaining high academic standards. Each student received a scholarship amount by generous donations through our Enumclaw Freemasons fundraising efforts.

#JuniorAchievement
#Freemasons

 

 

mv-easter-egg-hunt-apr-19

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR