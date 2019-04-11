Ray Limbo Masonic Junior Achievement Scholarship Recipients for Enumclaw High School

Enumclaw High School’s Principal Aaron Lee and Enumclaw School District’s Superintendent Michael Nelson are honored to announce this year’s Ray Limbo Masonic Junior Achievement Scholarship Recipients.

Our ten students have worked extremely hard throughout their academic career with school activities and community service while maintaining high academic standards. Each student received a scholarship amount by generous donations through our Enumclaw Freemasons fundraising efforts.

