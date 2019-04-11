Summit Park Weekly Update for April 1st through April 5th

By
Greg Brown
-

  • Weather delays will push substantial completion of the project into June 2019
  • Restroom building room beams are in place
  • Sewer line is installed
  • Baseball/softball dugout foundations poured
  • Park entry grades are complete
  • The site is an active construction site, authorized personnel only.
For additional project information or if you have questions regarding this project, please email Greg Brown, Capital Projects Manager at greg.brown@maplevalleywa.gov.

