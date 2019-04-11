Summit Park Weekly Update for April 1st through April 5th

- Weather delays will push substantial completion of the project into June 2019
- Restroom building room beams are in place
- Sewer line is installed
- Baseball/softball dugout foundations poured
- Park entry grades are complete
- The site is an active construction site, authorized personnel only.
- Sign up for project eNotifications
- Visit the Summit Park Project page for project details.
- View photos on the City’s Facebook page @maplevalleywa
For additional project information or if you have questions regarding this project, please email Greg Brown, Capital Projects Manager at greg.brown@maplevalleywa.gov.