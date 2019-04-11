Windermere Maple Valley to host Annual Community Shredding and Recycling Event

From Windermere Maple Valley’s Facebook page:

Windermere Real Estate Maple Valley and Greg Anderson – NMLS ID# 754378 Penrith Home Loans/Renton invite you to join us to our Annual Community Shredding & Recycling Event. It’s our way of saying “Thank you to our community”.

When: April 13th 10-1pm

Where: 22017 SE Wax Rd, Ste 102 Maple Valley, Washington

This event is Free!

Please bring a donation for the Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services

Shredding Documents – Seadrunar Recycling

You can depend on Seadrunar Recycling for certified safe, efficient destruction of documents. They have more than 25 years of experience in the recycling business. They are a mobile data destruction company with NAID AAA certification.

RECYCLING GUIDELINES

Seadrunar Recycling in Seattle is a nonprofit organization working with your company. By recycling your products in the desk side and lunchroom boxes provided, you can help reduce the mountains of waste overflowing our landfills and shrink the high costs of garbage fees to your building.

Your recycling will also benefit people who need help starting a new life. The proceeds from the paper help fund the Seattle Drug and Narcotic Center, Inc. (Seadrunar), a long-term residential drug and alcohol treatment center here in Seattle. So the easy task of dropping the paper in your recycling box has far reaching effects for the environment and for everyone in our community.

On-site service

Our truck arrives at your location equipped with modern shredding technology and a two-way camera that lets you witness the complete destruction of your material. Shredded materials are then returned to our secured plant, where they’re baled and placed in sealed shipping containers to be made into pulp. You receive a Certificate of Destruction, along with the peace of mind that comes from knowing the job was done right.

Recycle with SBK Recycle Tacoma

SBK | Green Century Electronic Recycle understands the needs of technology in today’s world. They have developed a way to recycle and re-use all products we handle. Most computers and computer related items are still working and may meet the needs of many people.

Items you can bring

Computers

Laptops

Monitors (CRT, LCD)

Printers / Scanners

Fax / Copy

Ink Cartridges

Keyboards / Mice

Servers /Routers / Hubs

Networking Devices

Communications Equipment

Misc. Office Machines

BBQ’s

All Metal items

Televisions

UPS Backup’s

VCRs, DVD players

Stereos & Audio Components

Phones / Cell phones

PDAs, Handheld Games

Cameras

Recharge Batteries

Misc. Electronics

Returned/Unwanted

Products

Washers/Dryers

Ovens/Stoves

All Metal items

E-Waste Items

Please share this event with your friends and family! Everyone is invited and it’s FREE!

Questions? Please call our office at (425) 569-6900

We looking forward to seeing you soon!