Windermere Maple Valley to host Annual Community Shredding and Recycling Event

From Windermere Maple Valley’s Facebook page:
Windermere Real Estate Maple Valley and Greg Anderson – NMLS ID# 754378 Penrith Home Loans/Renton invite you to join us to our Annual Community Shredding & Recycling Event. It’s our way of saying “Thank you to our community”.
When: April 13th 10-1pm
Where: 22017 SE Wax Rd, Ste 102 Maple Valley, Washington
This event is Free!
Please bring a donation for the Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services
Shredding Documents – Seadrunar Recycling
You can depend on Seadrunar Recycling for certified safe, efficient destruction of documents. They have more than 25 years of experience in the recycling business. They are a mobile data destruction company with NAID AAA certification.
RECYCLING GUIDELINES
Seadrunar Recycling in Seattle is a nonprofit organization working with your company. By recycling your products in the desk side and lunchroom boxes provided, you can help reduce the mountains of waste overflowing our landfills and shrink the high costs of garbage fees to your building.
Your recycling will also benefit people who need help starting a new life. The proceeds from the paper help fund the Seattle Drug and Narcotic Center, Inc. (Seadrunar), a long-term residential drug and alcohol treatment center here in Seattle. So the easy task of dropping the paper in your recycling box has far reaching effects for the environment and for everyone in our community.
On-site service
Our truck arrives at your location equipped with modern shredding technology and a two-way camera that lets you witness the complete destruction of your material. Shredded materials are then returned to our secured plant, where they’re baled and placed in sealed shipping containers to be made into pulp. You receive a Certificate of Destruction, along with the peace of mind that comes from knowing the job was done right.
Recycle with SBK Recycle Tacoma
SBK | Green Century Electronic Recycle understands the needs of technology in today’s world. They have developed a way to recycle and re-use all products we handle. Most computers and computer related items are still working and may meet the needs of many people.
Items you can bring
Computers
Laptops
Monitors (CRT, LCD)
Printers / Scanners
Fax / Copy
Ink Cartridges
Keyboards / Mice
Servers /Routers / Hubs
Networking Devices
Communications Equipment
Misc. Office Machines
BBQ’s
All Metal items
Televisions
UPS Backup’s
VCRs, DVD players
Stereos & Audio Components
Phones / Cell phones
PDAs, Handheld Games
Cameras
Recharge Batteries
Misc. Electronics
Returned/Unwanted
Products
Washers/Dryers
Ovens/Stoves
All Metal items
E-Waste Items
Please share this event with your friends and family! Everyone is invited and it’s FREE!
Questions? Please call our office at (425) 569-6900
We looking forward to seeing you soon!