Black Diamond Police News Updated 5-14-19

On 4/22/19, an officer located a vehicle in the 21600 block of SE 288 ST whose registered owner had a suspended drivers license. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Officer did not pursue the vehicle and was unable to identify the driver.

On Friday, 04/26/2019, Officers checked an abandoned vehicle in the 31500 block of Lake Sawyer RD. The vehicle was impounded under BDMC 10.16.030, and removed from the scene.

On 4/26/19 an officer responded to the 32400 block of 3rd Avenue for a traffic sign that had fallen into the roadway. The sign had been damaged in a previous accident and was now partially blocking the southbound lane. The officer moved the sign back onto the shoulder until it can be repaired.

On 4/26/19, an officer responded to the 32400 block of 5th Avenue for a loud noise complaint. Officers contacted the subject who was playing music from his truck, as he was unloading supplies. The subject turned off the music and was warned about playing loud music at night.

On 4/27/19, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the 34100 block of the Enumclaw Black Diamond Road for swerving. The vehicle eventually stopped in the 35600 block. Officers determined that the 42 year old male driver was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested and booked into jail.

On Sunday, 04/28/2019, Officers were given a wallet that had been found on the roadway. Officers attempted to contact the individual, whose license was inside the wallet, to arrange for it’s return.